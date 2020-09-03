US Army Corps of Engineers extends some Annual Day Use, America the Beautiful pass expirations

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The US Army Corps of Engineers says it is extending the expiration date of some USACE Annual Day Use and America the Beautiful passes.
The extension will be for seven months from the original expiration date for the passes issued between April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020. For example, the USACE says a pass issued in September of 2019, would normally expire Sept. 30, 2020. With the extension, the pass will not expire until April 30, 2021.
The extension is only being accepted at the US Army Corps of Engineers managed facilities, according to the USACE.
USACE officials say the extension period was created to help mitigate the inability of visitors to use their passes during the coronavirus mandatory stay-at-home orders, park and recreation area closures and fee suspensions that began in March and April.
The USACE says all the pass holder needs to do is check the expiration date on the pass to determine the new expiration date. A full list of revised dates is below:
|Issued
|Original Expiration Date
|New Expiration Date
|April 2019
|April 30, 2020
|November 30, 2020
|May 2019
|May 31, 2020
|December 31, 2020
|June 2019
|June 30, 2020
|January 31, 2021
|July 2019
|July 31, 2020
|February 28, 2021
|August 2019
|August 31, 2020
|March 31, 2021
|September 2019
|September 30, 2020
|April 30, 2021
|October 2019
|October 31, 2020
|May 31, 2021
|November 2019
|November 30, 2020
|June 30, 2021
|December 2019
|December 31, 2020
|July 31, 2021
|January 2019
|January 31, 2021
|August 31, 2021
|February 2019
|February 28, 2021
|September 30, 2021
|March 2019
|March 31, 2021
|October 31, 2021
