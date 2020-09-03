Good News with 13

US Army Corps of Engineers extends some Annual Day Use, America the Beautiful pass expirations

West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The US Army Corps of Engineers says it is extending the expiration date of some USACE Annual Day Use and America the Beautiful passes.

The extension will be for seven months from the original expiration date for the passes issued between April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020. For example, the USACE says a pass issued in September of 2019, would normally expire Sept. 30, 2020. With the extension, the pass will not expire until April 30, 2021.

The extension is only being accepted at the US Army Corps of Engineers managed facilities, according to the USACE.

USACE officials say the extension period was created to help mitigate the inability of visitors to use their passes during the coronavirus mandatory stay-at-home orders, park and recreation area closures and fee suspensions that began in March and April.

The USACE says all the pass holder needs to do is check the expiration date on the pass to determine the new expiration date. A full list of revised dates is below:

IssuedOriginal Expiration DateNew Expiration Date
April 2019April 30, 2020November 30, 2020
May 2019May 31, 2020December 31, 2020
June 2019June 30, 2020January 31, 2021
July 2019July 31, 2020February 28, 2021
August 2019August 31, 2020March 31, 2021
September 2019September 30, 2020April 30, 2021
October 2019October 31, 2020May 31, 2021
November 2019November 30, 2020June 30, 2021
December 2019December 31, 2020July 31, 2021
January 2019January 31, 2021August 31, 2021
February 2019February 28, 2021September 30, 2021
March 2019March 31, 2021October 31, 2021

