US Army Corps of Engineers extends some Annual Day Use, America the Beautiful pass expirations

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The US Army Corps of Engineers says it is extending the expiration date of some USACE Annual Day Use and America the Beautiful passes.

The extension will be for seven months from the original expiration date for the passes issued between April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020. For example, the USACE says a pass issued in September of 2019, would normally expire Sept. 30, 2020. With the extension, the pass will not expire until April 30, 2021.

The extension is only being accepted at the US Army Corps of Engineers managed facilities, according to the USACE.

USACE officials say the extension period was created to help mitigate the inability of visitors to use their passes during the coronavirus mandatory stay-at-home orders, park and recreation area closures and fee suspensions that began in March and April.

The USACE says all the pass holder needs to do is check the expiration date on the pass to determine the new expiration date. A full list of revised dates is below:

Issued Original Expiration Date New Expiration Date April 2019 April 30, 2020 November 30, 2020 May 2019 May 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 June 2019 June 30, 2020 January 31, 2021 July 2019 July 31, 2020 February 28, 2021 August 2019 August 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 September 2019 September 30, 2020 April 30, 2021 October 2019 October 31, 2020 May 31, 2021 November 2019 November 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 December 2019 December 31, 2020 July 31, 2021 January 2019 January 31, 2021 August 31, 2021 February 2019 February 28, 2021 September 30, 2021 March 2019 March 31, 2021 October 31, 2021

