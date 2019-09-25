US Attorney: 21 people indicted for roles in Akron to West Virginia drug trafficking organization

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced multiple indictments today charging numerous individuals with participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin which operated between Akron, Ohio and West Virginia. The indictments and subsequent arrests resulted from an extensive, joint investigation spearheaded by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation resulted in two indictments charging a total of 21 individuals for their roles in distributing large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin, primarily in Cabell, Putnam, and Kanawha Counties in West Virginia. Also included in the charges is information uncovered in a separate investigation conducted by the Huntington Police Department.

Other agencies which participated and assisted in the investigation include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Ona Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West, the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team, the West Virginia State Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force, the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the United States Marshals Service, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, the Charleston Police Department, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Akron, Ohio Police Department, and the Brecksville, Ohio Police Department.

“This case demonstrates the incredible commitment of federal, state and local law enforcement to work collaboratively and cooperatively across jurisdictional boundaries to shut down the pipeline of drugs flowing into West Virginia,” said Stuart.

“Drug dealers are trying to take advantage of the addiction problem this community and the entire state faces,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Robert Jones. “They have chosen West Virginia to do business, but I’m here to tell them today, to take their business elsewhere. We and our law enforcement partners will use every tool we have to stop criminals from exploiting the vulnerable people.”

This long-term investigation uncovered an ongoing scheme to transport large quantities of crystal methamphetamine and heroin from Akron to West Virginia. The drugs were then distributed across the Southern District, primarily in Cabell, Putnam, and Kanawha Counties. During the investigation, agents were able to purchase large quantities of methamphetamine and seize large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin. It is believed that the shuttering of this drug conspiracy will continue to address and curtail the availability of highly pure methamphetamine and heroin in West Virginia.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

More Stories