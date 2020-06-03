US Attorney: Drug charges could have impacted ‘four times the population of West Virginia’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Dayton, Ohio man pled guilty in federal court today to drug and gun crimes that could have impacted seven million people or more than four times the population of West Virginia if the drug would have hit the streets.

According to a statement sent to 13 News by United States Attorney Mike Stuart, Keenan Watson, 24, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

“Another out-of-state poison peddler that will be ‘hosted’ by a federal prison for potentially the rest of his life, Watson was caught with 209 grams of meth, 135 grams of fentanyl and two guns – a dangerous and deadly combination,” Stuart says. “Excellent work by the DEA and the Parkersburg Police Department. I will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute gun-toting drug dealers to keep West Virginia families safe.”

According to the statement, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant in Parkersburg, West Virginia on Aug. 27, 2019.

“Watson was inside that residence and ran outside when the officers entered,” the statement said. “He ran from the officers until they were able to catch up and arrest him. Officers removed two handguns from Watson and also recovered approximately 209 grams of methamphetamine, and approximately 135 grams of what later proved to be fentanyl from a bag that he was carrying. Watson admitted that he possessed both guns to protect himself, the quantity of methamphetamine and fentanyl that he possessed, and any proceeds from the sales of those drugs.”

Watson faces up to life in prison when sentenced on Oct. 21.

