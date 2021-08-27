US Secretary of Education praises WV efforts to get kids vaccinated

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says he is on board to do an initiative to help get more eligible school-aged children vaccinated against COVID-19.

During today’s semi-daily COVID-19 briefing, United States Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona praised the Mountain State’s efforts to help encourage younger West Virginians to get vaccinated such as the friendly competition with the “I Got Vaxxed” vaccine campaign.

“This is about protecting lives, this is about getting students back in school,” Cardona said. “We can come together as a country to do what’s best for our students and our population. What you did in West Virginia to require the vaccination pop-up clinics, not only did you accept the call to action, you really elevated it and said ‘we’re going to value this throughout the state of West Virginia’, so thank you for your work on the ‘I Got Vaxxed’ campaign. I love what you’re doing.”

The competition will award $5000 to one high school, middle school, and elementary school across the state and that money can go toward events students may have missed out on because of COVID-19.

“This is really about doing everything in our power to ensure we’re giving students an opportunity to engage in in-person learning that’s uninterrupted,” Cordona said. “Across the country, our students have paid enough, they’ve had to sacrifice enough. Let’s get ’em back in school

West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch says all but two counties are in session now, and education officials have tweaked the summer’s “I Got Vaxxed” initiative to “I Got Vaxxed to Get Back.” He says he is committed to providing vaccination clinics at schools to help make getting the vaccines as easy as possible for students.

“Listening to the students out there and teachers, the ‘I Got Vaxxed to Get Back’ is really highlighting that need that students want for consistency, some kind of normalcy,” Burch said.

The winner of the “I Got Vaxxed to Get Back” campaign will be announced this October.