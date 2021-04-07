US Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Capito announce a $2.5 million project for Barboursville

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – US Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced Wednesday the Pea Ridge Public Service District in Barboursville will receive $2.5 million from the US Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration (EDA).

This award will be matched with $975,000 in local funds and will provide public sanitary services to local businesses in the area. This project will allow for future economic growth, create and retain jobs, and is expected to generate $14.6 million in private investment.

“The EDA continues to be a strong partner for the Mountain State by supporting economic development programs and projects across West Virginia. Today’s announcement is wonderful news for the Pea Ridge Public Service District in Barboursville,” said Senator Manchin.

“I look forward to seeing the economic growth from this project and I will continue to work with the EDA to advocate for funding to boost our economy and create jobs across West Virginia.” Senator Manchin

“Today’s announcement is great news for Barboursville and Cabell County, and will help open the door for further growth in an important region in our state. I thank EDA for their continued investments in West Virginia,” Capito said.