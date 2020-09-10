USDA invests to repair, rehabilitate WV low-income homes

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) – The United States Department of Agriculture will be investing more than $253,371 in Housing Preservation Grants in 22 West Virginia counties. The announcement came from the Trump Administration Thursday, Sept. 10, according to the USDA.

The USDA Rural Development’s housing preservation grant money will go toward repairing and rehabilitating up to 39 homes for low- and very-low-income households around the Mountain State, according to the USDA.

Kris Warner, State Director of USDA Rural Development in West Virginia, says these 22 counties will receive grant money assistance:

Brooke

Calhoun

Doddridge

Fayette

Gilmer

Hancock

Jackson

Kanawha

Logan

Marshall

Mingo

Nicholas

Ohio

Pleasants

Raleigh

Randolph

Ritchie

Roane

Tyler

Wetzel

Wirt

Wood

USDA officials say these grants can be used to repair or replace electrical wiring, foundations, roofs, insulation, heating systems and water and waste disposal systems; add handicap accessibility features and provide labor and materials.

