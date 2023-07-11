CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State and federal authorities are looking for a man wanted by US Marshals.

According to The U.S. Marshals Service, Gabriel Allen Hargus is considered a “non-compliant sex offender” and believed to be “evading apprehension.” The USMS says the West Virginia State Police and West Virginia Department of Corrections issued a warrant on June 21, 2023, for Hargus for failure to register as a sex offender and a parole violation.

Authorities say Hargus is a white male standing at 6’1″ and weighing approximately 205 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. He also uses the alias “Ethan Stone,” according to the USMS.

Hargus is believed to be driving a silver 2016 Ford Fusion with the West Virginia registration plate “N3R908,” authorities say.

Anyone with any information on Hargus’ whereabouts is asked to contact the USMS Tip Hotline at 1-877-WANTED-2 or the USMS Southern District of West Virginia at 304-347-5136.