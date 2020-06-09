USS West Virginia gets new commanding officer

KINGS BAY, Ga. (Aug. 24, 2018) Sailors heave a line to the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS West Virginia (SSBN 736) during sea and anchor detail upon return to its homeport at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga., following a strategic deterrent patrol. The boat is one of four ballistic-missile submarines stationed at the base and is capable of carrying up to 20 submarine-launched ballistic missiles with multiple warheads. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Katherine Diener/Released)

KINGS BAY, GA (WOWK) — The Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS West Virginia (SSBN 736) (Blue) is getting a new commanding officer.

Cmdr. Jared Wyrick was relieved by Cmdr. Joseph Pisoni as commanding officer of West Virginia (Blue) during a change of command ceremony June 5 at the submarine’s homeport, Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. During the ceremony, Wyrick thanked his crew, attributing his success to them.

“I was blessed to have the opportunity to witness these warriors day in and day out, do the impossible,” said Wyrick. “Many Americans won’t understand the sacrifice these silent Sailors make to operate this warship. These men serve on the most powerful weapon system ever created, armed for Armageddon, with the sole purpose of preventing it.”

Wyrick assumed command of West Virginia in September 2017. The ship was awarded the Battle Efficiency Award shortly after. He also recognized the sacrifice and support of the crew’s families.

“I am thankful for the continued support of their families and their communities, enabling them to step on board, cast off all lines and head out to sea,” Wyrick said. “Most of all, I am thankful for my wife Hallie, who covered down for a couple Christmases, birthdays and anniversaries with my amazing kids Jack, Jane and Miles, while dad went back to work with these men. And as always, one last thing, Let’s Go…Mountaineers!”

KINGS BAY, Ga. (Aug. 24, 2018) Sailors heave a line to the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS West Virginia (SSBN 736) during sea and anchor detail upon return to its homeport at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga., following a strategic deterrent patrol. The boat is one of four ballistic-missile submarines stationed at the base and is capable of carrying up to 20 submarine-launched ballistic missiles with multiple warheads. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Katherine Diener/Released)

KINGS BAY, Ga. (Aug. 24, 2018) The Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS West Virginia (SSBN 736) returns to its homeport at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga., following a strategic deterrent patrol. The boat is one of four ballistic-missile submarines stationed at the base and is capable of carrying up to 20 submarine-launched ballistic missiles with multiple warheads. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Katherine Diener/Released)

KINGS BAY, Ga. (Aug. 24, 2018) The Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS West Virginia (SSBN 736) returns to its homeport at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga., following a strategic deterrent patrol. The boat is one of four ballistic missile submarines stationed at the base and is capable of carrying up to 20 submarine-launched ballistic missiles with multiple warheads. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Katherine Diener/Released)

“This is the best job anyone could ask for, it’s been a pleasure, but I am excited to see what Joe does next with these men,” said Wyrick.

Wyrick will now serve as a member of the Naval Office of the Inspector General.

New commanding officer Pisoni previously served as Force Safety Deputy at Commander, Submarine Forces Atlantic.

“This is a proud moment and I’m honored to take command of such an incredible ship and crew who stand watch daily, protecting the American ideals and people around the world,” said Pisoni. “I wouldn’t be here today if not for the values my parents taught me and the example they set, the support and sacrifices made by my sons, John, Josh, Julian, and Jordan, and their fantastic mother Ruie, and of course the countless Sailors who taught me so much about leadership and Submarines over the years. I look forward to the challenge of carrying on the fine work Jared has done and continuing the mission of strategic deterrence with the men of steel of USS West Virginia Blue Crew.”

West Virginia is one of five ballistic-missile submarines stationed at the base and is capable of carrying up to 20 submarine-launched ballistic missiles with multiple warheads.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories