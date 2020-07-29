VA Video Connect visits increase over 1,000% nationwide during COVID-19 pandemic; WV VA Center sees increase as well

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Health experts say we will definitely see a greater emphasis on virtual healthcare in the future. In the Mountain State, the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center has seen a huge increase in telehealth calls and they expect that trend to continue.

For more than 10 years, the “VVC,” or the VA Video Connect, has allowed Veterans and their caregivers to meet virtually with their team of doctors. But now thanks to the pandemic, the program has seen a dramatic increase.

According to hospital officials, the increase at Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center represents a 320% increase from March 1 – June 30.

“This is something that they are really looking forward to, even past the pandemic,” said BHIP Social Worker Rose Pollard.

The initial change can be challenging, but ultimately many that try it seem to like it.

“When speaking to my veterans about it, I acknowledge this is a new thing and we can try it and see if we like it. If not, we can Plan B it,” Pollard said. “But allowing them to try it, it allows them to have their preferences and needs met.”

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced that video telehealth appointments to Veterans’ homes increased over 1,000%, as Veterans increasingly chose virtual care through VA Video Connect during the pandemic.

As in-person interactions decreased in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, VA Video

Connect supported Veterans’ abilities to continue care and remain safely at home. According to a news release from the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, usage of video to home services has been increasing since mid-March with peak usage reaching over 29,000 appointments per day.

The VA is currently working to bridge the digital divide for Veterans who lack the technology or broadband internet connection to participate in telehealth services, something especially important in West Virginia.

“During these challenging times, we’ve leveraged the lessons we’ve learned using VA video connect to help ensure our Veterans continue to receive top quality care,” said VA Medical Center Director Brian Nimmo. “Our Veterans’ VA remains committed to working diligently to ensure our Veterans receive the care they need, when they need it.

