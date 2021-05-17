Vaccine clinics planned at WV state parks over Memorial Day weekend

FILE – This May 9, 2012, file photo, shows the Grandview State Park overlooking the New River Gorge National River in Grandview, W.Va. The state offers numerous trails for hiking and other spots with scenic views. With West Virginia poised to lose another congressional seat due to its long, steady population decline, Republican lawmakers are convinced a massive tax cut is the key to reversing the trend. (Kenny Kemp/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says over Memorial Day Weekend, health officials will be at all of West Virginia’s state parks and forests setting up vaccination clinics.

The governor says all West Virginians can get a vaccine at the parks, especially park employees, their families and park guests.

State park officials say vaccination clinics will take place at some state parks and forests before Memorial Day weekend. This includes locations at:

Chief Logan State Park,

Pipestem Resort State Park,

Little Beaver State Park,

Cedar Creek State Park,

Coopers Rock State Forest,

Kanawha State Forest,

Greenbrier State Forest,

Tygart Lake State Park,

Berkeley Springs State Park,

Tu-Endie-Wei State Park.

More information on the dates and times of those vaccination clinics will be available at wvstateparks.com.

Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer says just more than 3,900 of the state’s approximately 78,000 children between the ages of 12 to 15 have started the vaccination process against COVID-19 after just becoming eligible for the Pfizer vaccine late last week. He again pushed for those between the ages of 16 and 35 to get vaccinated, as those age groups have seen the most spread of the virus in recent weeks.

The governor and health officials say they anticipate 65% of the state’s population will have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine by June 20, which is the day the mask mandate is set to end. This includes having 85% of adults 65 and older who have received at least one shot by the target date. The number of first doses for that age group is already at 81.6%.

The state is currently reporting 45.1% of West Virginians 12 and older have been vaccinated. He says those wishing to give their employees,

Justice also encouraged those who feel ill to get tested for COVID-19 to allow health officials to find the virus early if the individual has contracted it, not only to prevent further spread but to begin treating the person for a better chance of recovery.