Vaccine to be in WV late this week; COVID-19 cases continue to rise

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Monday, At the governor’s briefing it was announced that slighlty more than 16-thousand doses of the vaccine could be here late this week, or early next week. The first priority is to vaccinate nursing home workers and patients, as well as emergency responders and other health care workers. Other than soreness at the injection site, health officials insist the vaccine is safe.

“But the vaccines cannot give you COVID. Cannot give you a cold. The side effects are really the body responding to that immune system activation, which will protect people if you do get exposed,” Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

West Virginia has had 42 more deaths since the governor’s briefing last Friday, bringing the state wide death total to 841 people. More than 19-thousand people in the state are recovering from COVID-19, a record high. 610 individuals remain in the hospital. Because it will take at least four months to vaccinate everyone in the state, people are advised not to let their guard down.

“We’ve got to turn this thing around. And absolutely with all in us, the only thing we can do at this moment is wear those masks. You’ve heard me. You’ve heard me and heard me and heard me,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

The Governor says the massive testing is helping but it’s not as powerful as the masks or the vaccines.

“The testing continues to be ramped up. The state was averaging 13-thousand tests a day, but on Friday alone conducted more than 21-thousand,” said Mark Curtis 13 Chief Political Reporter.