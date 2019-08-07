Vaccines required before coming to school in West Virginia

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Vaccines are a requirement before coming to school in the State of West Virginia. There are a few vaccine requirements for different grade levels in the area.

West Virginia Immunization Requirements for New School Enterers

State law and rules require that all children entering school in West Virginia for the first time in grades K-12 must show proof of immunization against diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, varicella and hepatitis B unless properly medically exempted. The table below outlines immunization requirements as most commonly met. The West Virginia Bureau for Public Health recommends that vaccine doses administered 4 days or fewer before the minimum interval or age should be considered valid.

Vaccine Requirements Provisional Enrollment Additional Information DTaP/DTP Td/Tdap Before admission, four doses required. One dose must be after the 4th birthday. After one dose, student may be allowed up 8 months to complete the series if necessitated by the minimum intervals of the vaccine schedule Three doses only for children completing primary series at age 7 years and older. • Children exempted from the pertussis component of DTaP vaccine should receive DT vaccine instead, or if past 7th birthday, Td / Tdap vaccine, as applicable. Polio (IPV) Before admission, three doses required. One dose must be after the 4th birthday. After one dose, student may be allowed up 7 months to complete the series if necessitated by the minimum intervals of the vaccine schedule. If polio immunization series included both OPV and IPV, then a total 3 of 4 doses are required depending upon the age of the child. Measles, Mumps & Rubella (MMR) Before admission, two doses required. First dose must be after the 1st birthday. After one dose, student may be allowed up to 30 days to complete the series. Doses should be a minimum of 28 days apart. Varicella Before admission, two doses required. First dose must be after the 1st birthday. After one dose, children less than 13 years of age may be allowed up to 90 days to obtain 2nd dose; children aged 13 years and older may be allowed up to 30 days to obtain the 2nd dose Children less than 13 years of age must have a minimum interval of 12 weeks between the 1st and 2nd doses. • Children aged 13 years and older may receive the 2nd dose 28 days after the first dose. • Immunity may also be demonstrated through the legal guardian’s written or verbal attestation of varicella (chickenpox) disease. Hepatitis B Before admission, three doses required. Last dose must be after the age of 6 months. After one dose, student may be allowed up to 4 months to complete the series if necessitated by the minimum intervals of the vaccine schedule. Final dose is not valid if administered before 24 weeks / 6 months of age.

7th Grade School Entry Requirement

Vaccine Requirement Provisional Enrollment Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, acellular pertussis) Proof of booster dose of Tdap vaccine No provisional enrollment permitted MCV4 (meningococcal / meningitis) Proof of 1st dose of MCV4 vaccine No provisional enrollment permitted

12th Grade School Entry Requirement

Vaccine Requirement Provisional Enrollment Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, acellular pertussis) Proof of booster dose of Tdap vaccine No provisional enrollment permitted MCV4 (meningococcal /meningitis) One or two doses required. One dose of MCV4 is required if received after the 16th birthday. Second dose is required if first dose was before 16th birthday. No provisional enrollment permitted

“So vaccines basically protect children against diseases and a lot of those diseases can be deadly. So it’s important to get your child vaccinated.” Tina Tiberio, Family Nurse Practitioner

Students can get these vaccines either at the Health Department here in Brooke County, their pediatrician, or here at a health center where they can also sit down with parents and talk.