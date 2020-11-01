UPDATE: Two killed, five injured in vehicle accident involving injury near ABU campus

PHILLIPI, WV (WBOY) UPDATE 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 – Alderson Broaddus officials released that seven people were involved in a single-vehicle accident on campus the morning of Sunday, November 1.

According to AB officials, three of the seven are current AB students and were transported to local hospitals for medical attention.

One student and one former student died from injuries sustained from the accident. The other two individuals involved are not affiliated with AB, and were also transported to the hospital for medical care

PHILLIPI, WV (WBOY) – An accident that happened early this morning, on or near the Alderson Broaddus University campus.

According to the Harrison County 911 officials, Anmoore and Bridgeport fire departments from Harrison County and the Flemington EMS from Taylor County were sent to AB University at 12:11 a.m. for a vehicle accident with injury.

Barbour County 911 said no information was being released right now, while the incident is being investigated.

