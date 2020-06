UPDATE (6/26/2020 @ 6:55 p.m.) – I-64 westbound has now reopened following a vehicle fire.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

ORIGINAL (6/26/2020 @ 6:30 p.m.) – I-64 westbound is closed in Putnam County after a vehicle fire.

The fire was reported just before 6:30 p.m. on I-64 westbound at mile marker 34 near the Hurricane exit.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

I-64W is currently shut down near the Hurricane exit (Exit 34) due to a car fire. No injuries confirmed. @HurricaneFireWV on scene along with @WVStatePolice pic.twitter.com/8mj5BkPSNJ — Haley Kosik (@WOWKosik) June 26, 2020

We have a crew at the scene and will update you with more details as new information is released.