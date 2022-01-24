Vendor applications for 2022 Live on the Levee now available

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Officials with Live on the Levee say that vendor applications are now available.

They say that all applications for vendors are due by March 15, 2022, at 5 p.m.

You can find applications for both vendors and bands who want to play on their website. Band applications are due by Feb. 15, 2022, at 5 p.m., according to a press release.

All applications can be emailed to brittany.knox@cityofcharleston.org or mailed to Brittany Knox at P.O. Box 2749, Charleston, WV 25330. Both are outlined in the application and in the press release.

Representatives with Live on the Levee say that the event that happens each Friday from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day brings thousands of people to Downtown Charleston.