CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WOWK) — 96-year-old military veteran William “Sport” Holloway is the latest publicly confirmed suspicious death at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia. He died April 8, 2019, the very next day Air Force Veteran Geoge Shaw died there, and the day after that, Army veteran Felix McDermott passed away, too. All three died from unnecessary insulin injections.
Tony O’Dell, an attorney for some of the Clarksburg VA Medical Center victims, said, “The frustration is with the VA because the investigation should have begun when there was a first medically-unexplainable hypoglycemic event. And then the family should have been made aware. Then you had the second one and the third one.”
All died on Wing 3-A of the hospital. O’Dell also has an unnamed “Patient A” who died from hypoglycemia, even though he was not diabetic, “Really the only explanation for that would be an insulin injection, but we don’t have the autopsy back yet.”
And he represents another family for unnamed “Patent B” who died of a “Medically unexplainable severe hypoglycemic event, so everything matches up.”
Right now, by an unofficial count, 16 families have hired attorneys or contacted federal investigators about suspicious deaths at the VA
“It’s just a horrible situation and I want people to know I’m doing everything in my power. I’m on it continuously, talking for all those who are involved, the U.S. Attorney’s office,” said Senator Joe Manchin, (D-West Virginia).
So far two of the deaths are considered homicides, and investigators have an unnamed person of interest. As for why no one has been arrested yet, WOWK 13 News is told that every time there is publicity in the case, more families come forward wondering if the death of a loved one at the Clarksburg VA is suspicious, too. Investigators are trying to dot all the “I’s” and dot all the “T’s” before moving forward.
Related Stories
- Veteran identified as 5th suspicious death at Clarksburg VA Medical Center
- U.S. Attorney not giving in to pressure from Senator on VA investigation
- 4th veteran named as potential victim in Clarksburg VA investigation
- Attorney for Clarksburg VA Medical Center victims talks investigation
- New information on VA deaths at Clarksburg Medical Center
- Third family comes forward in VA Hospital death investigation
- More victims hiring attorney in VA hospital death cases
- West Virginia State Lawmakers want answers on VA deaths
- Sen. Manchin tours Clarksburg VA hospital after homicide allegations
- U.S. Attorney issues statement on investigation into deaths at the Clarksburg VA
- Second U.S. Veteran homicide confirmed at Clarksburg VA
- Lawyer: FBI involved in probe of deaths at VA hospital
- Sen. Manchin talks investigation into homicide at VA hospital
- Senator Manchin demands answers after death at Clarksburg VA Center
- Filing against VA Medical Center in Clarksburg claims patient was the victim of homicide