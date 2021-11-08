Veterans Day: Here’s where our military can get free meals and discounts

(WVNS) — Local restaurants will be honoring those who served on Thursday, November 11, 2021 for Veterans Day.
Here’s where you can score free meals and discounts if you’re a Veteran:
Shoney’s: All You Care To Eat Breakfast Bar for All Military Past and Present
McDonald’s: Participating McDonald’s restaurants will offer a free breakfast combo meal to all veterans, with a valid military ID.
Sheetz: Free meal and a free car wash for veterans and active-duty military personnel
Bob Evans: Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from a select menu (dine-in only).
Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu (in-restaurant only).
Dunkin’ Donuts: Veterans and active-duty military receive a free donut at participating locations. Offer available in-store only.
Starbucks: Veterans, military service members and military spouses get a free tall, hot brewed coffee at participating stores.
Wendy’s: Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.
I-HOP: Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations. Dine-in only.
For a complete list of Veterans Day freebies and discounts at Military.com, click here.
