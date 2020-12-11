Viatris announces planned closure of Mylan manufacturing facility in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Friday the company Viatris released a statement announcing the planned closure of the Mylan facility located on Chestnut Ridge Road in Morgantown.

In the statement, officials with Viatris stated that as part of its “global restructuring initiative,” the company has announced plans to optimize its commercial capabilities and enabling functions, and close, downsize or divest up to 15 manufacturing facilities globally that are “deemed to be no longer viable due to either surplus capacity, challenging market dynamics or a shift in product portfolio toward more complex products.” Among those locations is the Mylan plant in Morgantown, according to the release.

Viatris stated that it intends to shut down manufacturing operations at the facility by mid-2021.

When Mylan and Pfizer merged last year, they announced that the name of the new company to be formed by the planned combination of Mylan and Upjohn, a division of Pfizer, would be Viatris.

Below is the company’s full statement on the closure of the Mylan facility:

Today Viatris announced additional details of its previously disclosed global restructuring initiative designed to ensure the new company is set up to achieve its mission, deliver sustainable value to patients, customers, shareholders and other stakeholders, and meet its financial commitments.

As part of this initiative, Viatris announced plans to optimize its commercial capabilities and enabling functions, and close, downsize or divest up to 15 manufacturing facilities globally that are deemed to be no longer viable due to either surplus capacity, challenging market dynamics or a shift in product portfolio toward more complex products. Among the sites impacted is the company’s Morgantown Chestnut Ridge oral solid dose manufacturing facility.

Viatris intends to close down manufacturing operations at this facility by mid-2021. However, there will be no immediate employee reductions at the site. It is anticipated that the majority of production will continue for the next seven months, ending no later than July 31, 2021 and that the majority of employees impacted will remain employed until that time, when they will be offered comprehensive separation packages.

Following the closure, Viatris will still maintain a significant workforce in Morgantown, including at its Research and Development Center, one of the company’s two global centers of excellence for R&D. This Center is focused on delivering world-class scientific innovation, technology and research. The team at this facility has played a critical role in some of the company’s most important scientific achievements and will continue to do so as Viatris expands its pipeline of complex medicines. Certain other key business and administrative support functions will also continue to operate within Morgantown.

Viatris CEO Michael Goettler said, “This announcement in no way reflects upon the company’s genuine appreciation for the commitment and work ethic of the employees at Chestnut Ridge. The phasing out of manufacturing operations at this facility was a decision Viatris did not take lightly. The site has been producing medicine in Morgantown since 1965 and paved the way for Mylan’s early growth. We are sharing the details of this announcement now in order to provide as much time as possible prior to the closing date to work with federal, state and local leaders to try to identify alternatives for the site outside of the Viatris network that could potentially preserve as many jobs as possible. In the meantime, we remain committed to treating those impacted fairly and with respect.”

U.S. Representative of West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District David McKinley released a statement on social media Friday morning in response to the announcement of the planned closure of the Mylan facility. In his statement, Rep. McKinley called the news “extremely disappointing.” His full statement is below.

Rep. David McKinley