Victim identified in Huntington shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The Huntington Police Department have released the identity of a man who was shot and killed on Tuesday in the city’s Highlawn neighborhood.
According to Chief of Huntington Police Ray Cornwell, the victim has been identified as 37-year-old Kendall Orlando Williams, of Huntington, West Virginia.
The shooting occurred on Tuesday around 10:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of Highlawn Avenue. Officers found a deceased male victim.
No arrests have been made, and this investigation is ongoing.
