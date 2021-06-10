Victim identified in Huntington shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The Huntington Police Department have released the identity of a man who was shot and killed on Tuesday in the city’s Highlawn neighborhood.

According to Chief of Huntington Police Ray Cornwell, the victim has been identified as 37-year-old Kendall Orlando Williams, of Huntington, West Virginia.

The shooting occurred on Tuesday around 10:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of Highlawn Avenue. Officers found a deceased male victim.

No arrests have been made, and this investigation is ongoing.