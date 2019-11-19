Victim’s family speaks out on VA Hospital homicides

CLARKSBURG, W. Va. (WOWK) — Felix McDermott was 82 years old at the time of his death at the VA Hospital in Clarksburg in April 2018. A decorated, career solider, he retired with the U.S. Army rank of Sergent.

“I mean dad had 20 plus years service. He was military through and through, his whole life. Even after he retired he got together with his army buddies,” said Melanie Proctor, a VA Hospital victim’s daughter.

McDermott was in the VA hospital, but was improving enough to be released to the VA nursing home. But before that could happen, he had a sudden, unexplained drop in his blood sugar and he died. Nearly five-months later his family received a shocking visit.

“In the end of August when the FBI showed up at my house. They’re the ones that told me what was going on. That they had a person of interest and that they wanted to exhume dad and see if he was a part of this.”

The feds were suspicious because McDermott and several of the other victims, died of insulin overdoses. They were given shots by a hospital employee, even though they were not diabetic. And it gets worse, that female employee, who was fired and is now the ‘person of interest,’ did not have the medical certification she claimed.

Q: You went from thinking your dad died from natural causes, to him possibly being murdered?

“Yes, and that’s heartbreaking. And there’s not other way to explain it. It’s totally heartbreaking… I’m very angry. There’s no other word for it. I’m very angry,” said Melanie Proctor, Felix McDermott’s daughter.

Proctor is fully cooperating with investigators, and is telling her dad’s story to the press. She says he’d want her to pursue justice for him.

“Knowing my dad, he’s sitting up there saying, ‘get ’em! Make somebody pay for this,'” said Proctor.

She wants the person of interest arrested, prosecuted, and imprisoned.

“Every family member, politician or lawyer I have spoken with says pretty much the same thins. That big changes need to happen here at the VA so that this never happens again. And it must be done in the memory of Sgt. Felix McDermott and all the other veterans who died here under these circumstances,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.