Victims identified after weekend car crash in Bradley

BRADLEY, WV (WVNS) — Two people are dead following a car crash on U.S. Route 19 in Bradley, WV over the weekend.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Miranda Browning, 22, of Oak Hill, and Bubbie Lee Smith, 67, of Oak Hill died as a result of the car crash.

Police said the vehicle operated by Smith traveled north in the southbound lanes at the time on U.S Route 19-Corridor L near Appalachian Heights Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it is unknown why Smith traveled in the wrong lanes.

Both vehicles collided causing both drivers to become trapped in their cars. Smith was pronounced dead on the scene. Browning was extracted and transported to Raleigh General Hospital where she passed away due to her injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.