Virginia man sentenced in deadly 2020 West Virginia crash involving newlyweds

PRINCETON, WV (AP) – A Virginia man has been sentenced to five to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty in a fatal crash in West Virginia involving a newlywed couple.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported that 41-year-old Ricky Lynn Olivo Jr. of Woodstock appeared Monday in Mercer County for sentencing.

The 2020 crash killed Corey McKinney and injured his wife, Sabrina McKinney, the day after they got married. Officials say Olivo was driving under the influence when he crossed the center line and hit the couple’s all-terrain vehicle head-on.

The judge called the crash “a senseless act and a preventable act” before handing down the sentence.