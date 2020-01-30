Virginia residents react to possible “Vexit” after invite to join West Virginia

Some Virginians may soon become part of the Mountain state.

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia residents are reacting to an announcement made by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Jerry Falwell Jr. announcing their support for a proposed resolution that would make some counties in Virginia part of West Virginia.

Some Virginians interviewed in Winchester say they would be happy to call West Virginia their new home.

“I feel really good about it really, really good about it,” said one Winchester, Virginia resident.

But others say the partisan-motivated resolution is not reason enough to redraw state lines.

“I think it’s kind of a silly ridiculous posturing on behalf of right-wing conservative NRA nutcases,” said another Winchester, Virginia resident.

While the outcome of the resolution is uncertain, some would agree that becoming West Virginians would be a change that they’d be okay with.

“It’s something new but I feel really good about it,” said another Winchester, Virginia resident.

