Virginia secession plea gets boost from West Virginia governor and Liberty University president

From left: Jerry Falwell Jr., President of Liberty University, and Jim Justice, Governor of West Virginia, answer questions at a press conference at Blue Ridge Community and Technical College on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 in Martinsburg, W.Va. (Ron Agnir/The Journal via AP)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. are urging unhappy Virginia counties to secede and join a neighboring state where Democrats aren’t in charge.

Their invitation Tuesday to join West Virginia added weight to a backlash against Virginia Democrats’ push for gun control. During a news conference, Justice and Falwell acknowledged that the idea is a long shot.

This month, the West Virginia House of Delegates and Senate introduced resolutions inviting parts of Virginia to join West Virginia. There’s been push-back against plans by Virginia’s Democratic leadership to pass gun control measures such as universal background checks, a one-handgun-purchase-a-month limit.

