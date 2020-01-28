Virginia secession plea gets boost from West Virginia governor and Liberty University president

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. are urging unhappy Virginia counties to secede and join a neighboring state where Democrats aren’t in charge.
Their invitation Tuesday to join West Virginia added weight to a backlash against Virginia Democrats’ push for gun control. During a news conference, Justice and Falwell acknowledged that the idea is a long shot.
This month, the West Virginia House of Delegates and Senate introduced resolutions inviting parts of Virginia to join West Virginia. There’s been push-back against plans by Virginia’s Democratic leadership to pass gun control measures such as universal background checks, a one-handgun-purchase-a-month limit.
