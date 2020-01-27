Virginia woman gets life in West Virginia man’s decapitation death

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) – A Virginia woman has been sentenced to life in prison without the chance for parole in the death of a West Virginia man who was decapitated.
News outlets report Roena Cheryl Mills of Rural Retreat, Virginia, was sentenced Monday for her December conviction on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Bo White of Lenore. White’s body was found at his home in April 2018 while his head was found in nearby woods. A neighbor called police after seeing Mills covered in blood.
According to a criminal complaint, she was wearing one glove, and a second glove matching the one she was wearing was found in the bedroom of White’s home.
