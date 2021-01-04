Virtual Ceremony: New Adjutant General takes command

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is hosting a virtual Change of Command Ceremony at approximately 2 p.m. Jan. 4. The ceremony officially marks the transition from Maj. Gen. James A. Hoyer to Brig. Gen. William E. “Bill” Crane as Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard.

Hoyer announced his intent to retire from the position of Adjutant General on Nov. 23, 2020. However, he will still be playing a major role in the state’s COVID-19 response and vaccine distribution plans as leader of the Joint Interagency Task Force and as a senior associate vice president at WVU.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) congratulated Hoyer on his years of service and wished Crane good luck as he takes the position.

“The Change of Command ceremony held today signifies the end of General Hoyer’s leadership of the West Virginia National Guard and the start of General Crane’s time as the Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard. Since 1983, General Hoyer has served West Virginia and the United States admirably and I wish him and his wife Amy well in all their future endeavors. I look forward to working with General Crane in his new role as Adjutant General as he leads our brave servicemembers and wish Bill and his wife Jennifer luck as they take on this new role.” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)