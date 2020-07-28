Virus not a cause of death in COVID-19 positive WV inmate

MOUNT OLIVE, WV (WOWK) — A 73-year-old Mount Olive Correctional Complex inmate died July 17, 2020, while receiving hospice care for stage four metastatic cancer.

According to the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the inmate was tested for COVID-19 shortly before his death. While the test has since come back positive, the treating medical provider says they have determined the virus is not considered a cause of death.

A positive test for the virus should not be reported as a COVID-19 death if medical opinion concludes it did not cause or contribute to the death, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The medical providers finding that the virus was not a contributing factor was reported by the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The Bureau for Public Health at the WV Department of Health and Human Resources agrees with those findings after reviewing the case.

The inmate had previously tested negative for the virus on two separate occasions in June and within a week of his death while at an outside hospital for care.

The inmate was tested again when he returned to Mount Olive. The third test last week returning with a positive result.

Following his return to the facility, the inmate was quarantined as required by DCR’s COVID-19 response policy.

