Virus outbreak at nursing home in Monroe County stabilizes

MONROE COUNTY, WV (AP) – A COVID-19 outbreak that killed five people at a Monroe County nursing home has stabilized, although several residents and staff members are still infected.

The outbreak began with three positive cases on Aug. 18 at the Springfield Center, a skilled nursing facility in Lindside. Two days later, there were 45 active cases. The number of active cases peaked on Aug. 30 with 67.

As of Friday, the number of positive cases had dropped to 30. Three people remain hospitalized. Cases also increased rapidly in the larger community. Monroe County Health Department CEO Jim Nelson says the community is not “out of the woods yet.”

