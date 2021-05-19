Virus outbreak suspends visitation at long-term care facility in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Visitation is suspended at the Summersville Regional Medical Center Long-term Care Facility after a COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials say all residents who have contracted the virus have been separated into an isolation area to help stop the spread of the virus.

Until Nicholas County’s infection rate falls below 10%, all staff are being tested twice per week. The county is currently in red on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ County Alert System Map and has an infection rate of 37.32% and a percent positivity rate of 8.49%.

According to the WV DHHR website’s cumulative summary, there are currently 238 active COVID-19 cases in Nicholas County. The WV DHHR also has more information on COVID-19 in long-term care facilities and nursing homes online.