Virus stops WV fall foliage train in its tracks

HINTON, WV (AP) – A train excursion that takes visitors to see fall foliage in southern West Virginia has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Autumn Colors Express takes passengers round trip from Charleston and Huntington to Hinton. Railexco is the charter company that operates the train.

Company spokesman Lou Capwell says tickets for trips originally scheduled for Oct. 22 through 25 will carry over to trips in October 2021. A festival in Hinton that coincided with the train trips also has been canceled.

