Voting procedures for COVID positive voters

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission has released election day voting procedures for COVID-19 positive voters.

The commission supports the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s guidelines for “self-isolation” while COVID positive, but also understands that people have the right to vote.

As a result, the commission has made arrangements for you to vote.

They ask that you call the Kanawha County Clerk’s Office at 304-357-0110.

In order to protect all voters and workers, the Clerk requests that all voters make an appointment with her office.

