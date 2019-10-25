Amber Alert for missing Virginia teen extended to West Virginia

BUMPASS, Va. (WRIC, WOWK) – Update: The AMBER Alert for 14-year-old Isabel Shea Hicks of Louisa County, Virginia has been extended to West Virginia. Officials say possible locations of the child and suspect, 34-year-old Bruce Lynch, include Logan or Cabell counties in West Virginia.

Investigators believe Isabel and Lynch may be staying in wooded areas conducive to camping. An exact location has not been provided.

Lynch should be considered armed and potentially dangerous. Contact law enforcement immediately – do not approach – if either Lynch or Isabel are spotted.

Anyone with information should contact 911, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234 or the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044.

Original Story: Virginia State Police issued an AMBER Alert Friday for Isabel Hicks, a missing 14-year-old out of Louisa County believed to be with her mother’s ex-boyfriend.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at her residence in Bumpass, Virginia.

She is described as a 4-foot-11, 120-pound white female with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Authorities believe Hicks was abducted by 34-year-old Bruce Lynch, of Bumpass, who is described as a 5-foot-10, 190-pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes and a beard.

They are possibly traveling in a light blue, almost silver looking, 2003 Toyota Matrix, VA tag VEM-9071.

Anyone with information that may lead to the location and safe return of Isabel Hicks should contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

