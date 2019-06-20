W.Va. House passes GOP education plan, moves to Senate

West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a sweeping Republican education plan that would allow the state’s first charter schools.

Lawmakers in the GOP-controlled chamber approved the measure late Wednesday. The proposal now moves to the Senate.

The bill allows for a staggered implementation of charter schools, limiting the state to three charters until 2023 then letting three more go up every three years after that. County education boards would authorize the charters.

Democrats have repeatedly railed against efforts to install charters in the state as a move driven by outside interests that’ll end up steering money away from public schools.

Teachers filled the chamber’s galleries to oppose the bill.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice called the special legislative session after lawmakers failed to agree on education earlier this year.

