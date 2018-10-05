West Virginia

Wanted Roane County Man Captured in Clendenin

By:

Posted: Oct 04, 2018 10:47 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2018 10:47 PM EDT

CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) - Clendenin Police Officers captured a Roane County man Thursday evening in the Elk River after a six hour search. 

David White was wanted on a Roane County Circuit Court warrant. According to officials White, who was placed on home confinement as part of his bond, cut off his ankle monitor and fled. 

After a six hour search,  including a water rescue and a foot pursuit,  White was taken into custody around 6 P.M. 

White is currently being held in the South Central Regional Jail without bond. 
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Local Sports

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local