Wanted Roane County Man Captured in Clendenin
CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) - Clendenin Police Officers captured a Roane County man Thursday evening in the Elk River after a six hour search.
David White was wanted on a Roane County Circuit Court warrant. According to officials White, who was placed on home confinement as part of his bond, cut off his ankle monitor and fled.
After a six hour search, including a water rescue and a foot pursuit, White was taken into custody around 6 P.M.
White is currently being held in the South Central Regional Jail without bond.
