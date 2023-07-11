CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For the first time since WVU announced Josh Eilert would be interim head coach of Mountaineer Basketball, we hear from Bob Huggins.

Huggins wrote a letter Monday afternoon, labeled ‘media statement’, saying in part that he hasn’t been responding to the situation because he’s checked himself into a rehabilitation center.

Huggins says in the letter that he’s now obtained counsel to review his employment agreement and it is “now clear that WVU did not handle the situation appropriately.”

He went on to say per the employee agreement, he is still employed by WVU. Additionally, more importantly, he wants to finish his career as the head basketball coach for the program he loves.

Huggins’ new counsel argues – per his contract – a notice of resignation must be sent through certified or registered mail.

WVU received an email from his wife, June Huggins, stating: “Please accept this correspondence as my formal notice of resignation as WVU Head Basketball Coach and as notice of my retirement from West Virginia University, effective immediately.”

Huggins and his legal team argue this is not a legitimate resignation, but the university says this isn’t the first time they’ve communicated with him this way.

WVU says there have been instances where Huggins and the university have discussed his contract in a manner other than certified or registered mail.

WVU’s attorney responded to Huggins’ attorney Monday night with a bulleted list of events that transpired following that resignation email that they say further proves he had no intent to return.

Here is that list:

in multiple conversations with the University on June 16-17, 2023, leading up to, and following the moment, when Mr. Huggins decided to resign as WVU Head Men’s Basketball Coach and retire from the University. Mr. Gianola exchanged several text messages and engaged in approximately 70 minutes of phone conversations with the University during this two-day period. During conversations on the evening of June 17, Mr. Gianola indicated to the

University that Mr. Huggins had decided to resign and retire. After Mr. Gianola informed the University that Mr. Huggins decided to resign and retire, the University told Mr. Gianola that it needed a writing from Mr. Huggins to that effect. Mr. Gianola specifically asked the University if it would accept Mr. Huggins’ resignation via an email sent by his wife, June Huggins, because (1) Mr. Huggins does not use email, and (2) Mr. Gianola was having IT issues at his firm and could not access his email reliably. Moreover, Mr. Gianola specifically requested the University send language that the University would find acceptable in such a resignation notification. In an effort to accommodate Mr. Huggins, the University agreed to accept the notification from Mrs. Huggins’ email account and to send language we would find acceptable.

Prior to submitting his notification to the University, on the evening of June 17, 2023, Mr. Huggins met with members of the men’s basketball staff and studentathletes to announce that he would no longer be coaching the team. We understand that Mr. Huggins specifically told the team that he was resigning.

Prior to submitting his notification to the University, but after meeting with his staff and the team on the evening of June 17, 2023, Mr. Huggins called Steve Uryasz, WVU Deputy Athletic Director and sports administrator for men’s basketball, to personally confirm that he had spoken to the team and was, in fact, resigning. They spoke for approximately 8 minutes. During this call, Mr. Huggins and Mr. Uryasz also discussed who may be appointed as interim head basketball coach (since Mr. Huggins was resigning) and Mr. Uryasz indicated that the University may go with Josh Eilert, as Mr. Huggins had previously communicated to Mr. Uryasz that Coach Eilert would serve as head coach during the three-game suspension of Mr. Huggins. We understand that other members of the men’s basketball staff overhead pieces of this conversation as Mr. Huggins had placed this call from the basketball locker room and was talking on speaker phone.

Mr. Gianola confirmed with the University via text message that Mrs. Huggins was sending the email notification on behalf of Mr. Huggins and to be ready for it. After the email was sent from Mrs. Huggins’ account, Mr. Gianola again followed up to confirm that the University had received it.

Mr. Huggins then called Mr. Uryasz again a few minutes after the notification was sent from Mrs. Huggins’ email account. Mr. Huggins did not at that time indicate he had changed his mind about resigning or that the email notification was sent without his authorization.

In terms of the press announcement that you attached to your letter, that announcement, and an earlier draft of it, was specifically provided to Mr. Gianola, who reviewed it and approved it on behalf of Mr. Huggins before the resignation email was sent to the University. The University then only released the announcement after telling Mr. Gianola that it was going to send out the approved version, to which Mr. Gianola authorized by responding “okay.”

The next day, Sunday, June 18, Mr. Huggins went to the WVU Basketball Practice Facility at approximately 10:30 a.m. to clean out his office. He was met there by Wren Baker, WVU’s Athletics Director, who arrived at approximately 12:00 p.m. The two met for approximately 15 minutes and discussed Mr. Huggins’ recent resignation and retirement. At no point during this conversation did Mr. Huggins express to Mr. Baker that he did not, in fact, resign and retire. After cleaning out his office, Mr. Huggins loaded the boxes from his office into his truck and left at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Prior to your letter, 20 days have passed since Mr. Huggins’ resignation and retirement submission with no claim by Mr. Huggins, or his other two lawyers, that he did not in fact resign and retire. During this time, all parties, including Mr. Huggins and his attorney, have acted consistent with that resignation and retirement notification in multiple ways.

Huggins did note in his ‘media statement’ that he has been in rehab the past few weeks; he also hired other representation to handle this portion of the case.

Huggins lawyers have not responded to this bulleted list yet, but are standing by the claim that he is still employed by WVU.

As for the DUI arrest in Pittsburgh, we have reached out to Huggins’ attorneys covering that case, and have not heard back yet.

