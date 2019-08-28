West Virginia State Senator charged in prostitution sting turns self in

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia State Sen. Mike Maroney turned himself in the morning of Wednesday, August 28, 2019, following an arrest warrant filed against him, according to Glen Dale Police Chief Ed Vogler. Maroney is accused of misdemeanor charges of soliciting prostitution. This stems from a criminal complaint filed Tuesday, August 28, 2019, in Marshall County Magistrate Court.

The criminal complaint says someone used Sen. Maroney’s cell phone to solicit a prostitute this past May. The complaint describes text messages sent from the cell phone to a local woman, Courtnie Ann Clark.

Glen Dale Police conducted a search through resources available to law enforcement that the number in the text messages to Clark was registered to Michael J. Maroney.

Under further investigation, a search warrant was served to AT&T to obtain subscriber information. The information from the cell phone indicated the owner of the cell phone number is “MM Radiology Associates”

The complaint says that officers are aware that Sen. Maroney is a radiologist. Glen Dale police compared a picture Senator Maroney allegedly sent to Clark and Sen. Maroney’s driver’s license and “believe both pictures to be Mr. Maroney.”

Sen. Maroney has served in the W Va. state senate since 2016.

Our sister station, 7News, contacted Sen. Maroney’s lawyer, Paul Harris. We’re told he is expected in court all day.

We also reached out to Sen. Maroney’s office in Charleston with no response.

Below is a copy of the criminal complaint. Part of the document has been censored due to vulgar language.

