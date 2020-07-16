Warrants issued in 30-year-old cold case murder at corrections center

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) — Arrest warrants have been issued for three Mount Olive Correctional Center inmates in relation to a cold case murder that happened in 1989 in the former Harrison County Correctional Center.

According to Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy Dixon Pruitt, John Perry was in cell E of the fifth-floor range of the former Harrison County Correctional Center when he was beaten and strangled to death.

At the time, three Moundsville State Penitentiary inmates, Frederick Hamilton, 62; Charles Franklin, 64; and Warren Franklin, 63; were being held in the Harrison County facility in order to testify for a trial, Pruitt said. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department says the three men will be charged in connection to Perry’s murder.

Warrants have been issued on the charges of second-degree murder for Hamilton and Charles Franklin, and for malicious wounding for Warren Franklin, according to Pruitt.

Frederick Hamilton

Hamilton is serving several prison sentences for 1978 convictions in Grant County for first degree murder, malicious assault, first degree robbery with weapons and abduction, as well as first degree robbery with weapons in Harrison County, also in 1978, according to the West Virginia Division of Corrections website.

Charles Franklin

Charles Franklin is in prison after being convicted of breaking and entering in Berkeley County in 1975, first degree robbery with weapons in both Hampshire and Morgan counties in 1982, assault during the commission of a felony, also in Morgan County in 1982 and second degree murder in Wood County in 1987, as listed by the DOC website.

Warren Franklin

Warren Franklin is serving time for his convictions for first degree robbery with weapons in Hampshire and Morgan counties in 1982, assault during the commission of a felony, also in Morgan County in 1982 and first degree murder in Harrison County in 1988, the DOC website said.

