CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A multi-county police chase that involved a man driving the wrong way on the freeway Wednesday afternoon ended in Harrison County.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny, the chase began in Parkersburg before the male driver got into Route 50 going the wrong direction and into oncoming traffic. Law enforcement followed him as he went Eastbound on the Westbound side of Route 50.

The chase eventually ended near West Pike Street in Clarksburg, and the man was arrested.

Sheriff Matheny said that during the chase, the man reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour and put 50 to 60 people in danger. At least one vehicle sustained damages. The driver’s name has not been released at this time.

More than a dozen police cruisers responded to the scene.

The attached dashcam video was taken by Shaine Gaines on Route 50 west near the Wolf Summit exit.