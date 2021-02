CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -- The number of active COVID-19 cases continues to decline in West Virginia, and the rate of new infections is dropping, too. Testing and vaccinations are up, and officials are excited that a new, third vaccine from Johnson and Johnson will soon be available. They say it has advantages over the others.

"Because of the ability to transport this vaccine easier. And the fact that it's one shot. There is benefit to moving to some of our more austere, rural parts of our state," said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.