WATCH LIVE coverage of Ripley’s 150th 4th of July Celebration

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – Watch live coverage from the 150th anniversary of Ripley’s 4th of July Parade. You can watch it live right here beginning at noon.

13 News’ Jennifer Abney and Hannah Goetz will bring you live coverage of the 150th anniversary of the parade.

Known as the “USA’s Largest Small Town Independence Day Celebration,” the Ripley 4th of July Celebration dates back to the late 1800s. It is the oldest parade and oldest Independence Day Celebration in West Virginia.

Parade coverage presented by United Bank.

