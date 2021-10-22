Coronavirus Updates
October 31 2021 12:00 am

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Jim Justice schedules virtual COVID-19 briefing for 11 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled Friday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 11 a.m.

During his last briefing, Gov. Justice defended the vaccination exemptions bill he proposed to the state legislature as a “clarification.” He would hate to see someone lose their job “when they do have a legitimate exemption,” he said.

