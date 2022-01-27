WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice delivers 2022 State of the State address

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will deliver his sixth State of the State address to a joint session of the West Virginia Legislature at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday. The address will take place in the House of Delegates chamber.

A written version of the governor’s address was delivered to the West Virginia Legislature on Jan. 12 in order to formally satisfy a constitutional requirement. This was after Justice had to postpone his in-person address after testing positive for COVID-19.

A full written version of the State of the State address can be read below.