All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice delivers 2022 State of the State address

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will deliver his sixth State of the State address to a joint session of the West Virginia Legislature at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday. The address will take place in the House of Delegates chamber.

A written version of the governor’s address was delivered to the West Virginia Legislature on Jan. 12 in order to formally satisfy a constitutional requirement. This was after Justice had to postpone his in-person address after testing positive for COVID-19.

A full written version of the State of the State address can be read below.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS