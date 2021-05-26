UPDATE: Huntington police are concerned for the safety of Angel Overstreet

UPDATE (4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26): The Huntington Police Department is working with Kentucky police, the U.S. Marshals, and the FBI to execute warrants on Angels father’s residence, his mother’s residence and various electronic devices.

Chief Cornwell said an Amber Alert was not issued because Amber Alerts are used for immediate matters. Angel is thought to have been missing since May 8.

They are concerned for the safety of the child.

Anyone who has information, please contact the Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The Chief of the Huntington Police Department, Ray Cornwell will give an update at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday regarding Angel Nichole Overstreet, an infant child who was reported missing on Tuesday.

Angel’s whereabouts had not been confirmed since about May 8, 2021. She is three months old and white with blue eyes and dark-colored hair with a reddish tint, and she has a strawberry-shaped mark on the back of her neck.

On Monday, May 24, representatives of West Virginia Child Protective Services (CPS) contacted the Police Department saying that they were following up with Angel’s father, Shannon Overstreet, on a custody issue from Kentucky.

The father of Angel Nichole Overstreet was taken into custody on Monday, May 24 for unrelated warrants.

The representatives said that Shannon told them he turned Angel over to CPS two weeks earlier. Investigators cannot substantiate a custody exchange and the two CPS workers at this time.