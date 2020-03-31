WATCH LIVE: Manchin, Capito joins Charleston virtual town hall on COVID-19 pandemic, tonight at 7

Charleston, WV (WOWK) U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) will join public leaders from Charleston and Kanawha County for a virtual town hall to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic.

