Sen. Manchin tours Clarksburg VA hospital after homicide allegations

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – After allegations of patient homicides at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center surfaced late last week, West Virginia’s congressional delegation has been active in calling for details of the investigation to be released on the deaths of Ret. Sgt. Felix Kirk McDermott and George Shaw.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has been particularly vocal and has reached out to the Secretary of the VA, the administrator of the Clarksburg VA and U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

Friday, Manchin planned to tour the Clarksburg facility and talk with veterans and staff. You can watch his remarks when they happen, live above.

