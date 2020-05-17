Watch ‘Opening West Virginia’: A special report on the state’s recovery from COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Join Nexstar’s West Virginia television stations for a rebroadcasted special report with “West Virginia Tonight” anchor Mark Curtis to discuss how West Virginia recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nexstar announced it will host an exclusive live virtual Town Hall meeting, “Opening West Virginia,” featuring a cross-section of West Virginia’s federal, state and local government and community leaders.

The Town Hall will gather experts in the field of business, government, health care, and religion to talk about the recovery beyond its impact.

Confirmed guests for the Town Hall:

Governor Jim Justice (R)

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D)

House of Delegates member, Erikka Storch (R-3)

West Virginia COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh

West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee

West Virginia University Medicine President & CEO Dr. Albert Wright

West Virginia Nurses Association President Joyce Wilson

West Virginia Chamber of Commerce President Steve Roberts

West Virginia University Economist John Deskins

Wally Thornhill, owner of Thornhill Automotive Group

President and CEO of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, Michelle Rotellini

The Town Hall will be talking to those experts from their businesses and homes throughout the Mountain State as we discuss the reopening of West Virginia.

“West Virginia residents looking to hear about the impact of the pandemic, as well as express their questions and concerns regarding the re-opening of the state’s economy, can turn to Nexstar’s local television stations to provide them the latest news and be connected to their local government, community and business leaders. We are proud to have our local stations give viewers a forum across the entire state to connect directly to West Virginia’s legislative leaders about the re-opening process. We are grateful to everyone for their participation and for allowing Nexstar to serve as the host of this vitally important live event.” TIM BUSCH, PRESIDENT OF NEXSTAR BROADCASTING, INC.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories