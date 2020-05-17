Watch ‘Opening West Virginia’: A special report on the state’s recovery from COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Join Nexstar’s West Virginia television stations for a rebroadcasted special report with “West Virginia Tonight” anchor Mark Curtis to discuss how West Virginia recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nexstar announced it will host an exclusive live virtual Town Hall meeting, “Opening West Virginia,” featuring a cross-section of West Virginia’s federal, state and local government and community leaders.
The Town Hall will gather experts in the field of business, government, health care, and religion to talk about the recovery beyond its impact.
Confirmed guests for the Town Hall:
- Governor Jim Justice (R)
- U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D)
- House of Delegates member, Erikka Storch (R-3)
- West Virginia COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh
- West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee
- West Virginia University Medicine President & CEO Dr. Albert Wright
- West Virginia Nurses Association President Joyce Wilson
- West Virginia Chamber of Commerce President Steve Roberts
- West Virginia University Economist John Deskins
- Wally Thornhill, owner of Thornhill Automotive Group
- President and CEO of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, Michelle Rotellini
The Town Hall will be talking to those experts from their businesses and homes throughout the Mountain State as we discuss the reopening of West Virginia.
“West Virginia residents looking to hear about the impact of the pandemic, as well as express their questions and concerns regarding the re-opening of the state’s economy, can turn to Nexstar’s local television stations to provide them the latest news and be connected to their local government, community and business leaders. We are proud to have our local stations give viewers a forum across the entire state to connect directly to West Virginia’s legislative leaders about the re-opening process. We are grateful to everyone for their participation and for allowing Nexstar to serve as the host of this vitally important live event.”TIM BUSCH, PRESIDENT OF NEXSTAR BROADCASTING, INC.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Prisoners file class-action lawsuit against Ohio because of COVID-19 pandemic
- Storms, frequent rain kick off active weather week
- Phyllis George, former KY first lady and pioneer in sports broadcasting, dies at age 70
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: Number of recovered over 900
- Salvation Army hosts drive-thru fish fry
- Gymnastics, dance, cheerleading & martial arts facilities to reopen Monday
- Kanawha County shooting victim in stable condition, police search for two male suspects
- 108-year-old New Jersey woman beats the coronavirus
- NY Giants player in custody after alleged robbery
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: State confirms 65th COVID-related death