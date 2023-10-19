HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Those fans who didn’t travel to Morgantown for the Marshall and WVU men’s soccer matchup were cheering from home Wednesday night.

Two corners of the Mountain State went head-to-head with Marshall Men’s Soccer ranked number one and WVU ranked number five.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Mountaineers gave the Thundering Herd a run for their money, keeping the score close until the very end. 13 News met up with a group of fans at the Bar None Sports Tavern who watched every minute of it.

Before the game started, those fans made their predictions on who would win.

“Two great teams. West Virginia is off to a hot start, but I think we’re going to follow through,” Marshall Soccer Fan Daniel “DH” Harrison says before the game.

Fans of both teams watched the ups and downs of the matchup while also enjoying some good drinks and good times.

Unfortunately for Herd fans, the game ended on an upset but fans like Jason Lea say it was still a great game to watch.

“A disappointing outcome but we had a really great time here and everyone seemed to really enjoy it. People come out, you know take time, especially on a Wednesday evening to come out and watch the match it’s a good sign overall,” owner of Bar None Sports Tavern and Marshall Fan Jason Lea says at the end of the game.