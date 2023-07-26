WHEELING, WV (WTRF) — West Virginia House Minority Whip Del. Shawn Fluharty was asked to leave a basketball game in Wheeling on Tuesday.

Fluharty was in attendance at The WesBanco Arena for Tuesday’s game between the Zoo Crew (Pitt University’s Alumni team) and Herd That (Marshall University’s Alumni team).

Fluharty said he was asked to leave after he said he was heckling the Pitt student section.

Anyone who knows me knows I’m a passionate WVU fan and probably a little too loud. This was nothing more than old fashioned banter with Pitt fans as part of our historic rivalry. WVU won. Marshall won. It was a great atmosphere in Wheeling and I look forward to continuing to cheer on our state while toning it down a notch. Let’s Go Mountaineers. Shawn Fluharty

Fluharty was not arrested.

Fluharty, from Wheeling, is the Minority Whip of the West Virginia House of Delegates. Fluharty has been in office since 2014.

Herd That defeated Zoo Crew 86-71 and will match up against Best Virginia, the West Virginia University alumni team, on Thursday at WesBanco Area at 7 p.m.