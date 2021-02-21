Water restored in Huntington, Salt Rock and Lincoln County areas

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Water has been restored water service impacted by the winter storms across Huntington, Salt Rock and Lincoln County areas.

West Virginia American Water says anyone affected by the power outage and had water supplied through one of the 72 remote generators may continue to experience sporadic water outage periods as generators are refueled and maintained.

Residents will see a return to normal water service operations when full power service is restored by Appalachian Power and generators are removed.

American Water advises residents who experienced a power outage to boil water during the 24 hours following water service restoration.

Anyone with any questions about their water service can call 1-(800)-685-8660 or visit American Water’s official website.