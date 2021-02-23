Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am

Wayne County moves into ‘Recovery Phase’ after widespread power outages

West Virginia

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Wayne County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page)

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Emergency services say they are in the “Recovery Phase” of restoring power in Wayne County after recent ice storms caused widespread destruction and service outages.

Officials with the Wayne County Office of Emergency Management say they have created social media accounts to release information to Wayne County citizens. The Facebook page can be found here, while the Twitter can be found @WayneCoWVOEM.

In coordination with these accounts, a phone line has been established to help streamline communications regarding any disaster-related questions. Wayne County citizens can call (304) 272-6333 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS